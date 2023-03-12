Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $79,387.11 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $79,387.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37.
Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $138.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 40.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.86.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.