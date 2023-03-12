Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $79,387.11 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $79,387.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37.

Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $138.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 40.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

