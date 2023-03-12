MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MOGU Price Performance

Shares of MOGU stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 13,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. MOGU has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

