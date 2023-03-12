Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 10.3 %
Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.05.
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.