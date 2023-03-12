Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 10.3 %

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.