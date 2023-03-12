MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $15.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,947. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average of $202.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

