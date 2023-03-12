Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,643,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 77,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Moody’s by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $285.09 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.46.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

