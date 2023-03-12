Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Shares Down 5.6%

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.85. 211,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 368,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Movella Price Performance
Movella Company Profile
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Movella (MVLA)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Movella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.