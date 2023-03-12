MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $6.02 million and $13.71 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00668729 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

