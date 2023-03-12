MUSE ENT NFT Trading Down 3.5% This Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $13.71 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00432033 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,018.94 or 0.29197995 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00668729 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

