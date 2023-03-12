MVL (MVL) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

MVL (MVL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. MVL has a total market cap of $82.25 million and $1.52 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MVL

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,702,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

