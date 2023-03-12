My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $618,703.96 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.01362184 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012527 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.02 or 0.01712566 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00027625 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,321 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.