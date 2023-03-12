MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average is $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $124.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

Get Rating

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

