Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 391.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Nanobiotix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX remained flat at $3.49 during trading on Friday. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
