Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 391.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX remained flat at $3.49 during trading on Friday. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

