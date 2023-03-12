Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

JSM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 17,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,722. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

