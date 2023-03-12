NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires 88 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 179,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $260.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $301.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.