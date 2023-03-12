NCM Capital Management LLC Buys 180 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.