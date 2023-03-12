NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,658 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

