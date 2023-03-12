NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

