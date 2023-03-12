NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 6,286 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NCM Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $224.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.