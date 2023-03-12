NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $82.38 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00008838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

