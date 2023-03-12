Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.0271 on Exchanges

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $54,539.36 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.32 or 0.00433678 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,443.08 or 0.29313760 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,812,065 coins and its circulating supply is 64,300,262 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.