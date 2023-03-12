Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 503 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.
PANW stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,532.52, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
