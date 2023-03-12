Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 613 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.