Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,309 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

