Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,549,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 226,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

