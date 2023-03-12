Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $75,000 Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 1,077.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $13.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

