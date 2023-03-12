Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $79,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

RF opened at $20.28 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

