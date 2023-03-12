Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $120,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

