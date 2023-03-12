Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,057 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

