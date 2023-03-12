Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 14,258.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,141,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,979,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,666,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 111.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.