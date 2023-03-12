Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 272 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

