Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOSPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Neoen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Neoen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Neoen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NOSPF remained flat at $38.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. Neoen has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

