NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 5,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after acquiring an additional 441,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 16.5% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 233,489 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,971. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

