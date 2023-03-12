Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,722,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,821 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $142,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Down 3.0 %

MKSI opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.