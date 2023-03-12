Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.96% of Texas Pacific Land worth $132,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,704.01 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,240.69 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,949.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,118.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

