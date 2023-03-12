Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $150,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after purchasing an additional 432,008 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $36,829,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 376,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $669,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

