Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 179,975 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,975 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $126,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,378. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

