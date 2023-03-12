Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 346,713 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 7.03% of TechTarget worth $121,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in TechTarget by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $113,957. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

