Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 311,114 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.68% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $113,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $87,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Schutte acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of SYBT opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $78.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. StockNews.com cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.