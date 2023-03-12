Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,305 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.53% of Assurant worth $117,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.03. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

