Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,237 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 8.89% of Criteo worth $143,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter worth $210,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Criteo news, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,203,791.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,939. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

