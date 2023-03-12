Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 19,744 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,744 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $158,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

