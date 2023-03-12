Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,588,777 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,413,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,588,777 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $136,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,173,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,925,000 after buying an additional 116,779 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 22.4% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 103,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

