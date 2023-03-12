Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,964,510 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,951,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,964,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.93% of Delta Air Lines worth $167,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

