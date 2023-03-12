Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 9.70 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 7.70 and a 12-month high of 14.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is 9.91 and its 200-day moving average is 9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

