Neuronetics’ (STIM) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Neuronetics stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.03. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neuronetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $109,490.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,299,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,975,942.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $138,095.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $109,490.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,299,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,975,942.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,789. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1,074.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Stories

