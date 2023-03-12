Neuronetics’ (STIM) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Neuronetics stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.03. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1,074.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.
Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.
