New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (NWPP) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

New Peoples Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NWPP opened at $2.27 on Friday. New Peoples Bankshares has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Get New Peoples Bankshares alerts:

About New Peoples Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which, through its subsidiary, offers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium size businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate Secured, Commercial, Agriculture, Consumer Installment Loans, and All Other Loans.

Receive News & Ratings for New Peoples Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Peoples Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.