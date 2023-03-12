New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (NWPP) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
New Peoples Bankshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NWPP opened at $2.27 on Friday. New Peoples Bankshares has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.
About New Peoples Bankshares
