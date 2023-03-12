News Co. (NWS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 on April 12th

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

News has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

News Trading Down 1.5 %

NWS stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. News has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at News

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 98,078.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after buying an additional 1,235,793 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $20,834,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in News by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in News by 49.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 194,137 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

