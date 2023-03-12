Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Capitalization of $328.43 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexo has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $328.43 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00431497 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,008.06 or 0.29166359 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.