NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 235.3% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXOY traded down C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$22.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,561. NEXON has a 1-year low of C$16.08 and a 1-year high of C$25.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.92.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NEXON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

