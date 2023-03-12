Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $964.33

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 964.33 ($11.60) and traded as high as GBX 970.51 ($11.67). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 951 ($11.44), with a volume of 111,493 shares changing hands.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £936.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,159.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 964.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Next Fifteen Communications Group

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group news, insider Tim Dyson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($12.63), for a total value of £3,150,000 ($3,787,878.79). Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

